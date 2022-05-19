A2A Pharmaceutical Network has announced a $1.7 million expansion, creating new jobs and a new headquarters.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the company would expand its base in Scottsville, on Tuesday, May 17.

The company is investing more than $1.7 million in the headquarters, which will result in the creation of 27 full-time jobs.

The ecologically responsible, state-of-the-art plant, according to Beshear’s administration, will be located in the Allen Springs Industrial Park in Scottsville.

READ MORE: BIOPHARMACEUTICAL FIRM ATHNEX CUTS JOBS TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS BY HALF

The new location will have a larger number of activities and employees, as well as better warehouse and distribution assistance.

This will be the company’s second manufacturing site in Kentucky, after one in southern Kentucky. The corporate headquarters will relocate from Nashville, Tennessee to Allen County.

Beshear said: “Kentucky is the ideal location for companies looking to expand their operations to reach their customers more efficiently.

“Our economic momentum is showing no signs of slowing down, and that is a testament to our location, resources and workforce.

“The A2A Pharmaceutical Network is a quality organization bringing its primary business operations to the commonwealth, and I look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Scottsville Mayor David Burch shared his thoughts on the expansion, noting his optimism in growing the economy of the community.

He said: “The City of Scottsville is excited about A2A Pharmaceuticals locating in the Allen Springs Industrial Park and looking forward to a partnership that brings jobs and growth to our community.

“I’d like to thank Judge/Executive Dennis Harper for his continued partnership of working with the City of Scottsville in bringing opportunities to Allen County.”

Beshear’s office stated that A2A Pharmaceuticals’ investment and planned job creation add to recent economic growth in the commonwealth as the state builds back from the effects of the pandemic.

What is A2A Pharmaceutical Network?

It is a pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and technology organization.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters in Nashville, Kentucky.

What is its annual revenue? A2A revenues are approximately around 155 million.

Source: WNKY

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook