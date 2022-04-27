According to Glassdoor, Bain & Company is the third best company to work for.

Bain & Company is an American management consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

The firm provides advice to public, private, and non-profit organizations.

Currently, the CEO is Manny Maceda.

The company was founded in 1973 by Bill Bain.

Worldwide, there is a total of 10,500 people working for it the business.

Why is it the third best company to work for?

“Great people, supportive culture with lots of resources to help you develop, high performing teams, and a culture of success.” Anonymous employee

“Very competitive compensation package. Great learning environment, very supportive and strong personal development program. Great people! Work with some of the smartest minds” Anonymous employee

Not only does the business have a great culture it has many perks for employees such as maternity & paternity leave, a bike-to-work scheme, and sick pay.

One of the best benefits packages on offer. Great for financial security as well as a range of lifestyle and wellness benefits too. Current employee

Bain & Company was named as one of Fortune’s “Best Workplaces for Women” in 2020 as well as one of Fortune’s “Best Workplaces for Diversity” in 2019.

So, it’s quite obvious the business has kept a good track record for the past couple of years and will continue to do so in the future.

In 2021 it was in number 1 spot for best places to work:

