Madison County officials are initiating a huge staff recruitment campaign to fill dozens of unfilled positions in government departments.

The Madison County Commission and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are now looking for more than 50 positions in law enforcement, skilled trades, and public administration.

With a blitz hiring campaign, department executives and county commissioners are addressing the pressing need to fill these available jobs.

County spokesperson Bailey McGuire said: “The retirement system here is a state pension plan, and it allows employees membership for a pension for the rest of their lives.”

The county emphasizes its benefits package, which includes a pension.

The officials stated that they are having some success recruiting from outside the state.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stacy Bates said: “The benefits package is great. You can take care of your family. At the end of the day, we want quality people who want to make a difference in their community.”

Madison County Human Resources held a recruitment event on Tuesday, April 26th from 9 a.m. till noon at 819 Cook Avenue Northwest in Huntsville.

Source: WAAY Tv

