The digital era makes a lot of things easier for individuals, whether that’s by providing software such as an Amazon repricer to business owners to help automate pricing or job platforms that help candidates and companies reach each other within minutes. Truly, it’s never been easier to apply for jobs online, and with just a few clicks you can find yourself with an interview scheduled in the next day or two. That’s great if you can get an interview; after all, it means you’re on the right track toward landing that new job. However, it also means that you need to stand out from the crowd if you want to get noticed by employers in the increasingly competitive job market. Here are eight ways to stand out in the job market and increase your chances of getting hired at your ideal company.

8 Ways to Stand Out in the Job Market

1) Build Your Personal Brand

In today’s job market, it’s not enough to be good at what you do — you also need to be good at marketing yourself. That’s where personal branding comes in. Personal branding is the process of creating an identity for yourself as a professional, and it can make all the difference when it comes to landing your dream job. All you need to do is establish your presence through a blog or social media.

2) Build Your Digital Skills

With technology becoming more and more prevalent in society, it’s no surprise that employers are increasingly looking for candidates with strong digital skills. If you want to make yourself more attractive to potential employers, start by beefing up your digital skillset. You can easily do that by taking on online courses and training, some are even available for free and offer certifications that you can add to your LinkedIn profile.

3) Keep Up With New Trends

It’s important to keep up with new trends in your industry, especially if you’re looking for a job. Not only will this make you more attractive to potential employers, but it will also help you stay ahead of the competition. Here are a few ways to stay up-to-date:

Read publications from the field you want to work in and connect with those on social media;

Join professional associations related to your field;

Attend conferences and events relevant to your field;

Engage others through blogs or podcasts.

4) Take Advantage of Opportunities

The job market is highly competitive, so it’s important to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Whether it’s an internship, a networking event, or a job fair, make sure you’re putting your best foot forward and making a good impression. It’s also a great idea to learn as much as possible about the company before going on interviews. Take time to research their business, find out what they do, who their customers are, what their values are, etc.

8) Know When to Leave

It can be tough to know when it’s time to move on from a job. Maybe you’re not being challenged enough, or you’re ready for a new adventure. Maybe your company is going through changes and you don’t see a future there for yourself. Whatever the reason, if you’re considering leaving your job, it’s important to do it for the right reasons. It’s also important not to get tempted to join a company if there is a possibility they are paying you less. Try to be assertive about what your worth is, both when accepting an offer and when deciding to leave a position.

7) Have Patience

The job market is a lot like dating; it might take some time to find the perfect match. Don’t get discouraged if your job search takes a little longer than expected. The key is to be patient and keep trying. Searching for a new career path can be just as difficult as getting back into the workforce after years of being out of it. Remember that sometimes, we have to learn what we don’t want before we can figure out what we do want. It’s okay if you make mistakes on your resume or cover letter- everyone does. It’s all about finding what works for you and being confident in yourself.

8) Don’t Fret About Salary

It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is making, but salary shouldn’t be your main focus when you’re looking for a job. Instead, look for positions that will give you the opportunity to learn and grow. A lower salary with more room for advancement can be a better option than a higher salary with no room to move up.

9) Start a Side Project

A great way to make yourself more attractive to potential employers is to start a side project. Not only will this give you something to talk about during interviews, but it will also show that you’re proactive and have initiative. Plus, it’s a great way to learn new skills and build your portfolio.

