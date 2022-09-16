Branston, a UK-wide potato supplier, is set to create 45 new jobs at its prepared foods factory near Lincoln after completing a £6 million expansion.

Following an increase in demand for its products, the company has launched a recruitment drive to find new production operatives, quality controllers, technical administrators, and forklift drivers.

Branston is already the country’s largest potato supplier, employing approximately 800 people across four UK factories and handling 350,000 tonnes of potatoes per year.

READ MORE: GOOGLE FACES €25 BILLION DAMAGES CLAIMS IN UK AND DUTCH COURTS OVER ADTECH PRACTICES

Once the new employees are in place, the company plans to expand its line of ready-to-cook products.

Tom Wykes, managing director of Branston Prepared, said: “We have an extremely committed and enthusiastic workforce here and enjoy seeing our people do well and progress.

READ MORE: DHL ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS SELECTS FIVES TO SUPPORT UK BUSINESS GROWTH IN £560 MILLION PROJECT

“We are proud to be a part of the food production industry, which is an important contributor to the UK’s business success.” We hope to attract a number of new employees as we continue to invest in new technology and expand our product line.”

Vikki Britton, Branston’s factory operations manager, started her career on the assembly line and worked her way up to management.

She said: “My experience has really proved the more you put in, the more you get out when it comes to taking on a new job. Within the food industry, it’s not all about packing and mundane tasks – but it’s good to start there because you get an understanding of the whole process, which can then be applied to decision-making further along the line.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“The skills achieved here could give me or anyone else the potential to work in other industries, having a wealth of transferable skills and knowledge in your back pocket.”

The company’s HR director Simon Telfer added: “These are exciting times as we continue to evolve to meet increasing demand, creating new opportunities for local people to come and be a part of our success.”

Source: The Business Desk

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.