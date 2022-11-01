You are an undergraduate degree holder from an accredited college or university looking for a finance role in a financial institution. But let’s face it, you just graduated, meaning you don’t have working experience!

But you know what? Among the many finance roles, some may not require working experience.

Your academic excellence and the ability to work with numbers may be all you need to bag that dream job in finance. So, if you look forward to enjoying a solid track record in the finance world like Larry Benedict, these five tips are the game changer.

1. Prepare An Effective Resume

A well-organized resume increases your chances of landing a job in the financial industry. But how do you write an effective resume?

First, find out the qualifications and skills that the recruiter prefers and relate them to your abilities. Secondly, your recruiter will first look for your statement. So, you better be thorough in it. Thirdly, include all the accomplishments you earned in high school and college and the times you volunteered.

Plus, what are your transferable skills? Lastly, showcase your personality in your resume, and don’t forget to emphasize how you can meet your employer’s needs.

2. Network, Network, Network

Networking is among the key factors determining how fast you can get into the finance industry if you lack work experience. Ensure you continually reach out to individuals in various firms and make genuine connections because the more networking you do, the more you can connect with the financial employers you desire. A potential employer may overlook the gap in your experience if someone trustworthy recommends you. So, request your networks to recommend you after building an effective network.

3. Visit Your College Career Center

You also want to learn more about internship opportunities and entry-level job openings in the finance sector. And a college career center is the go-to resource.

Your college career center’s job posting platform can help you find new financial roles and get feedback on your cover letter and resume for specific roles. The well-connected advisors in the center can also put you into contact with financial sector hiring managers.

4. Familiarize Yourself With the Trends in Financial Institutions

One of the best ways to engage professionals like hiring managers and network connections in a conversation is acknowledging the current issues trending in the institutions specializing in finance. Knowing the trends in financial institutions also puts you in a better position to prepare for interview questions related to keeping up with industry news.

5. Be Prepared to Begin from a Lower Position

When looking for a finance job, start applying for jobs within your skill level or training. This way, you can easily demonstrate how you qualify for the role and prove how you intend to succeed in the role. Some financial organizations prefer interviewing internal staff first before searching for someone outside. So, starting with a lower-level job can help you learn more about the institution and how they like to perform tasks.

Final Remarks

Many working opportunities exist in the finance industry for those with no experience and experienced employees. If you are a college graduate, a significant starting point in your finance career would probably be an entry-level job. It can lead you to your dream job or help you gain more experience to qualify for other ideal roles.

