Marks & Spencer will increase the pay of 40,000 workers to help with the rising cost of living.

Customer service representatives pay will rise by seven percent to £10.90 per hour in April.

Staff in London will see their pay rise to £12.05.

The retail giant said it has already pumped £57 million in increasing store pay, saying it is the “biggest ever investment” to date.

The change means a full-time M&S customer assistant will earn nearly £150 a month more compared to the same time last year.

Marks & Spencer’s hourly rate of pay for employees has increased by more than 20 percent since the beginning of 2021.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: “Whether you’re running a home or a business, everyone is trying to balance the reality of rising costs.

“Of course, we all hope inflation subsides, and there are some positive signs that it is doing so, but we need to help colleagues in the here and now.

“That’s why we are investing so significantly in our hourly rates of pay and why we are supporting colleagues with a continued commitment to our wide-ranging package of industry-leading benefits”.

