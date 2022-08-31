Most modern companies now utilize digital platforms to reach more qualified leads and engage with their existing customers.

Hence, they always look for ways to expand their search engine optimization (SEO) strategies with link building and marketing campaigns to effectively promote their online brands. However, most of these leaders don’t drive enough search rankings because they fail to ensure the performance of their link-building tactics.

Because link building is essential to the success of digital marketing, entrepreneurs need to outsource an expert who can give their brands credibility and boost their SEO campaigns. With the help of these individuals, businesses can build more organic traffic to their websites and get their blogs on the first page of search engine ranking pages (SERPs). Indeed, any job related to link building is in high demand lately, so it is worth pursuing and is a continuously growing career with endless opportunities for knowledge expansion.

To penetrate the link-building career, you must have these four skills to land a job:

Effective Communication Skills

SEO is a highly demanding industry because the preferences of online users are constantly changing. Therefore, you need to possess strong communication skills to convey your creative ideas to your team and help your clients boost their sales revenue. If you can convincingly demonstrate this skill, you can persuade your partners to add a valuable link to the site, which benefits both the audience and the company.

To develop practical communication skills, you should first learn how to listen to the link-building manager with intention so you can perceive their instructions well. As you continue to listen actively to your colleagues or clients in SaaS link building, you can successfully summarize their messages and create relevant questions for clarification. In addition, you have to learn how to develop presentations to acquire hyperlinks from partner websites to help your client benefit from the credibility of the linking pages.

Organizational Skills

Link-building campaigns are complicated and include various critical processes. These involve target site evaluation, niche assessment, outreach, link prospecting, and measuring performance. If a link-building expert can handle these essential elements, they can send follow-up outreach messages and quality monitoring on potential prospective digital clients.

To improve your organizational skills in link building, you must take control of your time and assess which tasks demand immediate responses to minimize unnecessary interruptions. With that, you have to use a digital calendar to compile a list of your projects and duties to anticipate what’s coming, allowing you to strategize a few steps ahead. As you plan a campaign for a client, you have to give yourself a broad perspective of how this promotional initiative will match the general objectives of your project.

Internet Savvy

All link-building experts operate on digital platforms, so they need expertise handling these channels to improve their tech savviness. This necessary skill means they understand the basic and even advanced knowledge about modern technology to control and utilize modern tools in the best way possible. Once they gain this ability, they can increase their productivity in link-building activities because they can accomplish more tasks in less time.

To become a tech-savvy link-building agent and improve your job search, you should explore readily available resources suitable for your knowledge level. For instance, you may watch informative YouTube tutorials from credible vloggers and follow their instructions to gain practical expertise rather than just theoretical knowledge. Likewise, you can join online communities to communicate with thousands of experts with the same technological interest as you and learn from their experiences.

Creativity

Professional link building is a creative career because successful SEO campaigns don’t have duplicate content all over the internet. Every campaign is unique and requires creative ideas for online companies to gain customized tactics that will allow them to stay on top of SERPs. Therefore, link builders need to possess a higher level of creativity to boost their campaigns’ link acquisition rates, and web admins can become more receptive to link back to your desired page.

To improve your creativity in link building, you should conduct an individual assessment of your client’s target audience so you can understand the types of content they want to read and share. After that, you must run a content analysis to explore linkable potentials and collaborate with copywriters to track the blogs’ performance. Furthermore, take advantage of social media channels, email, and forums so you can monitor your outreach efforts and make necessary changes.

Key Takeaway

As a professional considering pursuing a prominent career in the link-building industry, you must ensure you can compete with other experts. So, you must develop these four skills to land a successful job in this niche. Once you do so, you can boost the expansion of your client’s online presence, helping you gain recommendations from them.

