3M has announced plans to expand production of respiratory and hearing protection products at its Valley, Nebraska plant.

The company will investing around $58 million to fund the 80,000 square foot expansion, which will result in the creation of approximately 50 new jobs at the facility.

Matt Huset, plant director at 3M Valley said: “Our colleagues at 3M’s Valley plant have played an important role in providing critical supplies to frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,”

READ MORE: 3M TO CREATE 600 NEW JOBS AT TENNESSEE PLANT

“We’re pleased to announce this investment in our growth in Nebraska which will allow us to further meet the demand for personal safety equipment for the United States.”

As part of the expansion, 3M intends to invest in additional production capacity for reusable elastomeric respirators and PELTORTM hearing protection products in its Personal Safety Division.

The additional investments and jobs will help increase capacity and shorten the manufacturing cycle time, allowing the company to better meet customer demand.

New production lines, equipment, and a warehouse will be added as part of the expansion.

Ray Eby, president of the 3M Personal Safety Division said: “We are excited for this investment in our growth at 3M Valley to further help customers in need of personal safety protection in two key product portfolios,”.

Eby said: “We want to thank the state of Nebraska and the NDED for their collaboration so far in this expansion.”

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

3M acquired the Valley, Nebraska site in 1979 and it employs about 560 people.

Anthony L. Goins, Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development said: “We are proud to call 3M Valley a neighbor for more than 40 years and are excited to support 3M in its plans to expand its Valley plant and create jobs,”

“The ImagiNE Nebraska Act was specifically made to help companies like 3M grow and expand in Nebraska.”

Source: 3M

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook