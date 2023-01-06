Not many have avoided feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis.

The rate of inflation was still at 10.7% in the United Kingdom in November 2022, with rising prices hitting the pockets of workers.

But rather than piling on the overtime in your everyday job, why not do something a little more enjoyable with your time and turn a hobby or pastime into a way to pocket some extra cash?

In such turbulent and uncertain economic times, many people are exploring alternative work methods. With that in mind, here are three side hustle ideas for 2023 and beyond to get your started.

Freelance writing

Side hustles have been on the rise since the onset of the coronavirus crisis. One year into the pandemic, registrations for new start-up businesses were up just under 10 per cent compared to 2018-19.

But not every new venture has to be business related, you can earn money from work-at-home roles that offer more flexibility, and one such way is via freelance writing.

Whether a sports enthusiast, financial expert, marketing guru or a budding Shakespeare, why not use your creative talent for the written word to earn extra pocket money?

Find your strong suit, practice your craft, pitch for projects, and build a portfolio. Freelance writing can be fit in around regular working errors and be a real boost to the coffers.

Gardening and landscape

With ice on the windscreens, snow on the ground, and big coats aplenty right now, the freshness and relative warmth of spring feels pretty far away.

But it will be here again before you know it and there are plenty of ways to earn on the side through gardening and landscaping.

That could be through growing and selling flowers or fresh produce, beekeeping, or even hiring out your garden for parties or painting classes.

Make sure you have all the necessary tools for this side hustle; spades to dig up soil, rakes to gather up the leaves and foliage, a battery strimmer to keep bushes nice and trim, and some new gardening gloves.

Deliver food

When it comes to a good side hustle, the difficulty for most people is often finding the spare time. Well food delivery, a popular choice during the pandemic as fast food joints remained open and restaurants started offering take-out services, remains a good, flexible way to top up your income.

There are some considerations to think of with this option. If you are delivering by car for instance, then additional petrol, insurance and tax costs come in to play.

But, if you can find the right balance and put in enough hours to make it worth your while, then taking up the option to work in food delivery may be the ideal side hustle for you in 2023.