Bosch will invest $260 million in a South Carolina plant which will create 350 new jobs.

The business plans to begin producing electric motors at its Dorchester County facility.

It is planning to boost mobility-related manufacturing by introducing new electrification products like rotors, stators, and final-assembled electric motors.

These will turn electrical energy into mechanical energy for electric vehicles.

Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti said: “We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region.

“We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time.

“Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”

Bosch will produce electric motors at a facility that previously made diesel components at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

In addition, the facility will be expanded by almost 75,000 square feet to support future electric motor manufacturing.

Electric motor production has already been started at the Dorchester County facility, and the expansion is projected to be completed by 2025.

As part of the effort to support electrification, the business is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates.

Bosch announced an expansion of its Anderson County factory in August to include the fabrication of fuel cell stacks for hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks.

Source: Business Facilities

