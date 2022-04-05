Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a funding of $25,000 for a prospective tourist spot in Prince Edward County, which is likely to create 10 new jobs.

The governor’s office anticipates that the initiative will generate more than $500,000 in new investments.

The Sandy River Distillery, a Virginia-focused craft distillery that will be part of the Sandy River Outdoor Adventures Resort, will be added to a cluster of outdoor attractions near High Bridge State Park and the Appomattox River.

The resort will use an 1840s model log cabin for a tasting room transferred from Prospect, Virginia.

Youngkin said: “Today’s new agriculture and tourism focused announcement shows that the entrepreneurial spirit in Virginia continues to grow. Sandy River Distillery is giving our residents and our visitors yet another reason to get out and experience all the Commonwealth has to offer.”

The distillery plans to utilize grains grown in Virginia for whiskeys making and will obtain the ingredients possible from Prince Edward County.

The initiative is expected to purchase 20 tonnes of Virginia-grown maize, berries, and rye..

Rita McClenny, the president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said: “Sandy River Distillery is a welcome and exciting addition to an already thriving and diverse region, as travelers can now enjoy fine Virginia spirits after experiencing world-class outdoor recreation offerings and unique lodging options.”

Youngkin approved the grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.

Source: The Center Square

