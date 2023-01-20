SK Food Group will invest $205.2 million to build a new production facility in Cleveland that will create 840 new jobs.

The new 525,000-square-foot manufacturing plant is expected to be built by 2025.

It will meet its increased consumer demand by using cutting-edge automated technology to help with sandwich assembly and food handling.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said: “Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our unmatched business climate and exceptional workforce.

“I thank SK Food Group for its commitment to create 840 new high-quality jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”

The food manufacturer intends to complete the job creation in Bradley County by 2027.

SK Food Group is an Arizona-based producer of premium custom foods that was first founded as a mobile catering service in 1942.

Today, the firm focuses on providing flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, snacks, and other protein snacks for branding by corporate clients all over the globe.

More than 50 economic development initiatives have received funding from TNECD since 2018 in Southeast Tennessee.

It led to the commitment of 7,600 jobs and a capital investment of around $3.3 billion.

