Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet intends to invest around $17 million in an expansion project that will generate 415 jobs in the next five years.

The family-owned cabinet manufacturer will build and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin manufacturing a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.

Established in 1961, the company now employs 1,336 people in its growing Alabama production footprint.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Canfield said: “It’s always great news when a successful Alabama company like Wellborn Cabinet decides to launch a significant growth project right here at home.”

“Wellborn has long been a landmark business in east Alabama, and I am thrilled that the company continues to grow and thrive.”

The firm’s development projects also come at a time when its products are in high demand.

Last year, the business announced plans for a $15 million redevelopment on its Ashland property to expand its workforce with a planer mill, paint facility, health care, and production plants.

CEO Paul Wellborn said: “As we were looking at areas for expansion opportunities, we wanted to continue our growth within the state of Alabama.”

“Oxford was very accommodating and helpful throughout the process.”

“The new location will be close to Interstate 20 and a broader workforce, which are both critical to our success.”

Wellborn Cabinet is one of North America’s major cabinet manufacturers and the leading industrial employer in rural Clay County.

Its new facility on 60 acres in Talladega County’s Oxford West Industrial Park will expand its position in east Alabama.

Construction on the project is planned to begin in the spring of 2023, with operations set to commence in the fall of 2024.

Calhoun County Officials stated Wellborn’s expansion proposal will have a massive impact on the Oxford area in east Alabama.

Source: WBRC

