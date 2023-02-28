Kaseya will spend $16 million to expand its headquarters in Miami, which would create 3,400 jobs.

The software company would build and renovate 101,871 square feet of office space for its global headquarters as part of the project.

The new direct positions would offer an average annual pay of $107,000.

The company has received $4.56 million in economic incentives which is the county’s biggest technology job creation package ever.

CEO Fred Voccola said: “As we look to add hundreds of high-paying jobs over the next three years, we will deepen Kaseya’s existing relationships with local colleges and universities to ensure opportunities for residents across Miami to join our growing team.”

The firm already employs 820 people in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the county’s public-private economic development body, backed the incentive plan.

Kaseya previously assisted the agency in establishing its Brickell headquarters in 2018 and its first growth in 2021.

It will have over 4,000 local employees when it reaches its hiring targets, making it one of the county’s biggest employers.

Source: The Business Journals

