Over 1,500 new jobs will be available at Manchester Airport starting next from month.

On Tuesday, February 7, the airport will hold a job fair at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

The airport expects to hire hundreds more in the coming months as part of its normal summer preparations.

It hired 700 staff members last year and is now recruiting again for the busy summer period.

Customer service, security, hospitality, and car parking are among the positions available at the airport.

More than 25 other companies with operations at the airport will also be represented at the job fair.

Companies like Boots, Costa Coffee, JD Sports, Wagamama, and Jet2 are among the businesses looking for staff.

The jobs fair will be held from 10am to 2pm in the Elliot Suite of the chamber’s Deansgate headquarters in the city centre.

Chris Woodroofe, managing director at Manchester Airport, said: “This is always an exciting time of year for us, as we look to welcome new colleagues on board ahead of the busy summer season.

“We are also pleased to be supporting our partners, like airlines, handling agents and retailers, as they look to strengthen their own teams in preparation.

“There is a wide range of opportunities available and I look forward to meeting the successful job-seekers out and about at the airport, following on from this event.”

The event comes after Manchester Airport revealed a £440 million plan to complete its transformation.

Source: Business Live

