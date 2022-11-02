The US Department of the Interior has agreed $140.75 million to reopen abandoned mines and create hundreds of new jobs in West Virginia.

The money will help reclaim the state’s nine abandoned mine lands (AML) and create new jobs which are expected to fuel West Virginia’s economic revival.

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a historic opportunity to address legacy pollution in West Virginia and across the country.

“The reclamation landscape of tomorrow presents endless opportunities for innovation, efficiency and partnership.”

The AML reclamation project blocks unsafe mine shafts and recovers unstable slopes.

It also enhances water quality through acid mine drainage treatment and restores mining-damaged water supplies.

It will in turn helps in the creation of jobs in coal communities.

The toxic land will be recovered for recreational and other economic development purposes.

AML funding enables states to remediate abandoned mines that are leaking methane, a major contributor to climate change.

The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act is “expected to address the vast majority of inventoried abandoned coal mine lands in this country” within 15 years.

