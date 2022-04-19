Vermont Container’s expansion is set to create new jobs as the company launches a second shift.

The business to business service company has bought a facility in Bowen Road, that is likely to expand its operations.

A spokesperson said the company will be “looking for support from the community and the state” to assist with planned building upgrades, including electrical work.”

The facility was purchased for $1,130,000 by Vermont Container’s parent firm, Bowen Road Realty.

Bowen Road Realty is associated with Unicorr Packaging Group, which has its corporate headquarters in North Haven, Connecticut, and is listed as Vermont Container’s corporate headquarters.

Vermont Container produces protective packaging, corrugated boxes, wood crates and pallets, display packaging, retail-ready packaging, and other goods, as well as bespoke package design and other business services.

To expand its operations, the business has bought a leasing property in the Bennington region.

The company is now investigating enhancements to the facility to allow for the placement of more equipment.

