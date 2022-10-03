The court battled between Elon Musk and Twitter is rumbling on after texts were released showing the collapse of his relationship with Twitter boss Parag Agrawal.

The messages have been released in the run-up to the showdown over Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter he now wants to pull out of.

The two men were in a brief bonding, especially over their common passion for engineering, after Agrawal contacted Musk weeks before Musk disclosed his offer to acquire Twitter.

READ MORE: WILL ELON MUSK START SLINGING INSULTS AT TWITTER’S LAWYERS IN $44 BILLION TAKEOVER COURT BATTLE?

The conversations provide insight into the meticulous discussions that happening secretly.

At the time, the billionaire bought shares in the social media giant and was suggesting improvements or publicly proposing to launch his own social network.

Agarwal wrote on March 27: “Hey Elon – great to be connected directly. Would love to chat.”

The documents reveal that Musk liked the message and both of them agreed to meet at around 8 p.m.

They decided to meet for dinner in San Jose a few days later, on March 31, as the deal’s momentum grew.

A message to Musk from Bret Taylor, the chair of Twitter’s board stated the Airbnb location, which he said was home to tractors and donkeys, was “the weirdest place I’ve had a meeting recently.”

Agrawal later claimed that the dinner was “memorable for multiple reasons,” adding that he “really enjoyed it.”

When it was reported a few days later that Musk would join the board, Agrawal said he was “super excited.”

It was reported that in one of the text messages, Musk wrote: “I love our conversations!”

On April 5, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey described Agrawal to Musk as an “incredible engineer,” but said the company’s board was “terrible.”

Agrawal and Musk seemed to be getting on well two days later, planning their working relationship.

Musk wrote: “I wrote heavy-duty software for 20 years.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“I interface way better with engineers who are able to do the hardcore programming than with program manager/MBA types.”

Agrawal responded: “In our next convo – treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO and let’s see where we get to.”

Musk texted Agrawal the same day, saying he had a “ton of ideas” but asked him to let him know if he was “pushing too hard.”

He added: “I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.”

But two days later, on April 9, came Musk’s infamous tweet, in which he openly intimated that the platform was in trouble, souring their seemingly budding relationship.

In the messages, Agrawal allegedly questioned Musk about his public criticism of Twitter, describing his statements as unhelpful and an “internal distraction.”

He wrote: “What did you get done this week?”

Musk responded in less than a minute. “I’m not joining the board.” This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

On April 11, Agrawal stated that Musk will not be joining the board of directors.

Three days later, Twitter reported that Musk had made an offer to purchase the firm for around $44 billion, which Twitter accepted on April 25.

A trial will begin on October 17 to determine whether the world’s richest man should finish the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company he has agreed to.

Source: The Guardian

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.